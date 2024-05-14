Next Article

Voter assaulted by MLA and supporters

'Worried for family…': Voter who slapped Andhra MLA back

What's the story Gottumukkala Sudhakar, the Andhra Pradesh voter who was thrashed by YSR Congress MLA A Sivakumar and his aides during polling on Monday, has said that he fears for the safety of his family members. According to reports, Sivakumar had slapped Sudhakar after he objected to him jumping the queue during polling in the Assembly elections in Guntur district. A purported 10-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms drawing sharp reactions from various quarters.

Viral video captures assault

The video shows Sivakumar approaching the voter and slapping him across the face. The voter retaliated by returning the blow. After this, Sivakumar's aides circle the voter and start beating him up. Other voters waiting for their turn are seen trying to stop the assault as the MLA's aides keep hitting the voter. In the clip, no security personnel can be seen intervening to rescue the voter.

Sudhakar recounts assault incident to media

On Tuesday, Sudhakar shared his experience with the media, saying that he and other voters were in line when Sivakumar and his family entered the booth without waiting their turn. "Everyone should stand in queue and vote. No one enjoys special privileges. So I asked his followers to join the queue," Sudhakar explained. He further added that after voting, Sivakumar confronted him asking, "Who are you to question, how dare you?" before slapping him.

Sudhakar fears for family's safety following assault

The assault left Sudhakar with multiple injuries. "They [MLA and his aides] beat me up so badly that I was bleeding, just because I asked them to follow rules," he said. He also expressed concern over potential threats to his family, saying, "I don't know if my family is under threat...I seek protection for my mother, me, and my family." Local police have registered an FIR against MLA Sivakumar and at least seven of his aides based on Sudhakar's complaint.

