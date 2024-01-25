Honor winners

119 personnel deployed in LWE-hit areas to get gallantry awards

Out of the 277 personnel receiving gallantry awards, 119 were deployed in left-wing extremism-affected regions, 133 from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and 25 from other areas. Meanwhile, the two President's Medal for Gallantry are for personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF). According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, "16 gallantry/service medals have been rationalized and merged into the following four medals: President's Medal for Gallantry, Medal for Gallantry, President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and Medal for Meritorious Service."

Medals

President's Medals for Distinguished Service

Meanwhile, of 102 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, 94 have been awarded to police service, four each to fire service, and civil defense & home guard service. Out of 753 Medals for Meritorious Service, 27 each have been awarded to civil defense & home guard service and correctional service, 32 to fire service, and 667 to police service. Three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) of the Delhi Police Special Cell will also be honored with the President's Medal.

Fact

What are gallantry awards?

The Indian government has instituted gallantry awards to honor the acts of sacrifice and bravery of civilians, officers or personnel of the armed forces, and other lawfully constituted forces. These awards are announced two times a year: On Republic Day (January 26) and on Independence Day (August 15).

Rewind

First 3 gallantry awards instituted in 1950

After India's independence, the Indian government instituted the first three gallantry awards, namely Maha Vir Chakra, Param Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra, on January 26, 1950. The Center instituted three more gallantry awards, Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Ashoka Chakra Class-II, and Ashoka Chakra Class-III, on January 4, 1952. Later, these awards were renamed in January 1967 to Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra.