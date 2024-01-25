Details

Disturbing video shows aunt submerging boy in freezing river

Despite the boy's cries, his aunt continued until he suffocated and died. A bystander recorded a video of the event, showing the boy's aunt submerging him underwater. Concerned onlookers noticed the child was underwater for long and asked the family to stop. When they refused, those gathered at the scene forcefully brought the boy out. The aunt reportedly reacted aggressively, even attempting to attack those who intervened. The boy was eventually taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

'Child will wake up, this is my promise,' said aunt

At one point, the aunt was seen laughing while sitting near the child's dead body. "Keep recording video. This child will wake up, this is my promise," she was heard saying in the video. A tantric in Delhi allegedly told the aunt to immerse the boy in Ganga for around five minutes. The boy was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

An eyewitness reported the incident to the police, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Har Ki Pauri Police Station, Bhavna Kainthola, said. A case has been filed, and the boy's parents and the aunt have been detained for questioning. Meanwhile, Haridwar city police chief Swantantra Kumar said that they are getting the reports from the Delhi hospital. "But at this point, it appears that they brought the boy here because they believed that Ganga snan would cure him," he said.