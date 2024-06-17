In brief Simplifying... In brief Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa is under investigation by the CID for a case under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the IPC, following allegations of molestation made by a 17-year-old girl's mother.

Despite an arrest warrant, the Karnataka High Court has stayed his arrest, while Yediyurappa denies the charges and alleges a conspiracy by the Congress.

Amidst this, he has filed two petitions in the High Court for anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR.

Former Karnataka CM questioned in POCSO case

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:53 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was interrogated for nearly four hours by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday. This questioning was related to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him. A Bengaluru court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant for his immediate arrest in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor girl.

Case details

Charges against Yediyurappa

The mother of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that her daughter was molested by Yediyurappa during a meeting on February 2, 2024, at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru. Despite the charges, Yediyurappa has denied any wrongdoing, stating that "People would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him." The case was transferred to the CID for ongoing investigation following a petition by the victim's brother claiming no progress in the investigation.

Political reactions

BJP alleges Congress's conspiracy against BSY

Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Despite an arrest warrant issued against him, the Karnataka High Court has issued a stay on his arrest. Expressing faith in the judiciary, Yediyurappa stated, "Everyone knows everything and I have full faith in the judiciary. I will get justice." Separately, BJP leaders have alleged that this case is a "conspiracy" hatched by Congress.

Court proceedings

Yediyurappa's 2 petitions in high court

They claim that the Congress is attempting to arrest Yediyurappa based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. Recently, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said it would be "good" if Yediyurappa appears before the CID soon. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has filed two separate petitions in the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR. The government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok H Nayak to represent the CID in this case.