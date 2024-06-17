Speculation over upcoming Lok Sabha Speaker election

Explained: How's Lok Sabha Speaker elected; importance of post

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:04 pm Jun 17, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The upcoming election of the Lok Sabha Speaker has sparked speculation, with the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance suggesting that the crucial role should be assigned to partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)﻿—namely, the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The 18th Lok Sabha is set to elect its new Speaker on June 26, during its inaugural session running from June 24 to July 3.

Power dynamics

BJP's allies emerge as key stakeholders in new government

The Speaker's role is of significant importance in the third union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which relies heavily on its allies. In the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of a majority by 32 seats. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 16 and 12 seats respectively, positioning themselves as key stakeholders in the new government.

Election process

Election rules and Speaker's role in Parliament

TDP leaders have insisted that the Speaker candidate should be a joint decision by NDA partners, while JD(U) leader KC Tyagi hinted that his party might back the BJP's nominee. The election rules are outlined in Article 93 of the Constitution, which states that the Speaker's post becomes vacant just before the new Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. A Pro-tem Speaker appointed by the President administers the oath of office to newly elected MPs before Parliament session begins.

Parliamentary role

Speaker's duties and historical precedents

The Speaker plays a pivotal role in managing the House, setting parliamentary agendas, and permitting motions such as adjournments and no-confidence motions. In case of disputes regarding House rules, the Speaker is responsible for interpreting and applying these rules. Despite representing a specific party, some Speakers have resigned from their party before assuming the role, as was the case with N Sanjiva Reddy in March 1967.

Speaker contenders

Potential candidates for Lok Sabha Speaker role

Speculation suggests that Om Birla, a BJP candidate from Kota, Rajasthan who won in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, may continue as the Lok Sabha speaker. Other potential candidates include Daggubati Purandeswari, a BJP politician from Andhra Pradesh and the state's party president. Purandeswari's election as speaker could appease TDP chief Naidu, given their familial connection as in-laws.