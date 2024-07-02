In brief Simplifying... In brief Richa Chadha, in a recent Instagram post, expressed her pride in the film 'Girls Will Be Girls' and praised its director, Shuchi Talati.

The film, an Indo-French co-production, tells the story of a 16-year-old girl in a Himalayan boarding school and features an award-winning cast.

Chadha, who is expecting a child with Ali Fazal, also revealed her next project post-maternity will be a musical romantic comedy set in Himachal Pradesh.

Richa Chadha's production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' wins Grand Jury Prize

Grateful Richa Chadha acknowledges 'Girls Will Be Girls's latest victory

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Jul 02, 202412:20 pm

What's the story The film Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Richa Chadha and actor husband Ali Fazal, has won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Following this achievement, the mom-to-be Chadha expressed her gratitude on Instagram to the entire team behind the film. She also highlighted its successful run at other prestigious festivals including the Transylvania International Film Festival and Biarritz Film Festival in France.

Gratitude expressed

'This film is a gift that keeps on giving...'

Chadha, in her Instagram post, expressed her pride in the film stating, "This film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it!" She also revealed her desire to travel but cited her pregnancy saying, "I wish we could travel but the reason as you know is that Ali and I are bringing in a little home production." Furthermore, she expressed hope to release the film in India soon.

Praise and tease

Chadha praised director and teased the film's music

In her post, Chadha also took a moment to praise the film's director Shuchi Talati, stating, "I love my friend Shuchi Talati, she's stuff of legend, you will see." She also expressed appreciation for the entire cast, stating, "I love @preetiwooman, a breakthrough performance that won a special award for performance at @sundanceorg." Additionally, she teased about an "amazing track genius @snekhanwalkar has made" for the movie.

About the movie

Here's what 'Girls Will Be Girls' is all about

The film tells the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl attending a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It features an impressive cast, including award-winning Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, and newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The movie is an Indo-French official co-production, with collaboration from Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films.

Personal update

Meanwhile, a look at Chadha's personal life; future 'home production'

The celebrity couple, expecting their child in July, had made their pregnancy announcement back in February. Chadha's first project after her maternity break is a musical romantic comedy. The film, featuring 18 songs and set in a hill station in Himachal Pradesh, revolves around a musical band. "It's a love story but it's kind of like a family film as well with a lot of dynamics," she mentioned in an interview. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Netflix's Heeramandi.