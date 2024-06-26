Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary confirm pregnancy

'We're happy...nervous at same time': Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:41 am Jun 26, 202411:41 am

What's the story Reality show star Prince Narula and his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary, confirmed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. Narula shared the joyous news by penning a heartfelt note accompanied by a symbolic photo of a toy car next to his own vehicle. The announcement follows weeks of speculation after Chaudhary's absence from several public events. Previously, both Narula and Chaudhary had denied the pregnancy rumors.

Fatherhood ahead

Narula shares excitement and anticipation on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Narula humorously stated that his wife would no longer be his top priority. He wrote in Hindi, "baby aane wala hai jald (baby is coming soon), now everything will be for him or her." "I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents." He shared the pictures accompanied by the song Papa Kahte Hain.

Star wishes

Celebrities congratulate the couple on their baby news

The pregnancy announcement was met with warm wishes from fellow celebrities. Among those congratulating the couple were Narula's co-judges from Roadies: Karan Kundrra, Rannvijay Singha, and Neha Dhupia. Actors Sonal Chauhan and Gauahar Khan also extended their congratulations to the expecting parents. Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Chaudhary responded with red heart and folded hands emojis. Congratulations to the couple!

Relationship

Know more about the parents-to-be!

Narula and Chaudhary, who fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss 9, celebrated their marriage in a lavish ceremony in October 2018 after a long courtship. Narula is renowned for his appearances on popular reality shows such as Splitsvilla, and Roadies, while Chaudhary gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in Om Shanti Om, and for winning Nach Baliye 9 alongside her husband.