Politician urges SRK to visit 'seriously' sick mentor, Eric D'Souza

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang has publicly requested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to visit his former mentor, Eric D'Souza, who is seriously ill. Using social media platform X, Laitphlang informed Khan about D'Souza's deteriorating health and urged him to visit his mentor in Goa. "Kindly spare a few minutes to come and visit him. Mumbai is not very far from Goa...his health is really deteriorating, and he can't speak anymore," she said in a video message.

'Your visit would mean the world to him...'

Laitphlang emphasized the significant role D'Souza played in their lives through his commitment to instilling values. "DASU has left an indelible mark on all of our lives, shaping us into who we are today," she stated. She further expressed that a visit from Khan could bring solace to D'Souza in his deteriorating health condition. "Your visit would mean the world to him, a beacon of hope in his darkest hours," she added.

Laitphlang shared evidence of Khan-D'Souza's bond

To underscore the relationship between Khan and D'Souza, Laitphlang shared a clip from an old TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai episode where both shared a heartfelt hug. "To all those who may doubt...understand that brother Eric was more than a stranger to him—he was a mentor, a guiding light," she tweeted. Despite her efforts, she revealed that she had tried reaching out to Khan through his manager but had not received any response yet.

Here's the evidence shared by Laitphlang

Khan's current projects amid Laitphlang's appeal

Meanwhile, Khan, who had a successful year in 2023 with films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, is currently preparing for his next film King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, in this film, SRK will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. After wrapping up King, he will begin filming Pathaan 2 for the YRF Spy Universe in December. Fans can also look forward to the epic showdown between SRK and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan.