In brief Simplifying... In brief On Father's Day, actor Ram Charan shared a glimpse of his daughter Klin's face and spoke about her special bond with her grandfather, Chiranjeevi.

Charan's wife, Kamineni Konidela, has previously discussed her decision to delay motherhood until she felt emotionally ready.

Professionally, Charan is gearing up for his triple role in the upcoming film 'Game Changer', among other projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ram Charan unveils daughter's face publicly

Ram Charan reveals daughter's face on Father's Day: See picture

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm Jun 16, 202404:58 pm

What's the story On Father's Day, actor Ram Charan unveiled the face of his daughter, Klin Kaara, for the first time. The heartwarming photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a member of Charan's team showed the actor holding his joyous daughter aloft. Until this reveal, Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni had kept their daughter's face hidden from public view. The actor and his entrepreneur-wife welcomed Klin last year on June 20.

Future aspirations

Charan seemingly doesn't want Klin to become an actor

In a Father's Day interview with The Times of India, Charan expressed his hopes for Klin's future. He stated, "Personally, I feel that if she explores her mother's side, it will be great because we have so many actors on my side we are so confused with so many releases in a year." "We are all fighting for release dates. Now I don't want to fight with my daughter in this space."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this adorable picture

Grandfatherly love

Chiranjeevi's special bond with granddaughter Klin

Charan also shared about his father Chiranjeevi's special relationship with Klin. He revealed that Chiranjeevi prefers to be called "Chirutha" rather than "thatha." Charan said, "He says, don't call me grandfather, that's boring, call me Chirutha. In Telugu Thatha means grandfather, and he adds Chiru to it. Chirutha also means cheetah." "When he's with Klin, he becomes like her older sibling. He lets her hit him, punch him...it's really cute to see that side of my father."

Fighting societal pressures

When Kamineni Konidela opened up about fighting societal pressures

Charan and Kamineni Konidela got married in 2012 and embraced parenthood after a decade. Kamineni Konidela had publicly spoken about how she battled societal expectations when it came to not opting for an early pregnancy. "I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she once said in an interview.

Career moves

Meanwhile, we look at Charan's upcoming professional endeavors

On the professional front, Charan is set to star in Shankar's Game Changer and has also committed to films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. Officially announced in 2021, Game Changer is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film reportedly stars Charan in triple roles, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's globally successful venture RRR.