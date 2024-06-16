In brief Simplifying... In brief Country music legend, George Strait, 72, has broken the US concert attendance record previously held by The Grateful Dead, with his show at Texas A&M Kyle Field.

Known for his numerous records, including the most No. 1 singles and albums in country music, Strait also debuted two new songs from his upcoming album, Cowboys And Dreamers, at the record-breaking concert.

George Strait sets new attendance record

72-year-old country star, George Strait breaks US concert attendance record

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:55 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Country music icon George Strait has set a new all-time record for the highest attendance at a ticketed concert in the United States. The historic event took place on Friday at Kyle Field, Texas A&M University, attracting 1,10,905 fans. "What's going on everybody?" Strait greeted the massive audience, adding, "We got some Aggie's out there? Oh yeah! I'm ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field...damn! Just invite me back, I'll come!"

Strait surpassed previous attendance record held by Grateful Dead

Strait's concert surpassed the previous record held by The Grateful Dead, who had 1,07,019 fans at their 1977 show at Raceway Park in New Jersey. Additionally, Strait's concert set a new record for Texas A&M Kyle Field for a single event. The previous record at Kyle Field was 1,10,633 attendees for a Texas A&M game against Ole Miss on October 11, 2014.

Strait's career is marked by numerous records

The 72-year-old's illustrious career is marked by numerous records. He holds the record for the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any genre, and is the only artist to chart a Top 10 hit every year for 30 years. Additionally, Strait has the most No. 1 albums, gold albums, and platinum albums in the history of country music. His concert at Kyle Field featured special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Strait debuted new songs from forthcoming album

Before the record-breaking show began, Strait debuted two new songs, MIA in MIA and The Little Things, both from his upcoming album, Cowboys And Dreamers. This will be his 31st album for MCA Nashville and is set to be released on September 6. The country music legend has several more concerts scheduled for 2024 with dates listed on his website georgestrait.com. His next performance will be on June 29 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT.