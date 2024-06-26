Gena Rowlands's private battle with Alzheimer's has been disclosed by her son

What's the story Gena Rowlands, renowned for her role in the cult classic Hollywood romance drama The Notebook (2004) has been privately battling Alzheimer's disease for the past five years. Her son, director-actor Nick Cassavetes, revealed the news to Entertainment Weekly while reflecting on their collaboration in The Notebook for its 20th anniversary. In a cruel twist of fate, in the film, Rowlands portrayed the "old" Rachel McAdams character Allie who also battled Alzheimer's disease.

'We lived it...she acted it, and now it's on us...'

Rowlands drew a poignant parallel between his 94-year-old mother and her character from the 2004 film, revealing both have been affected by the neurodegenerative disease. "I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's." "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy—we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us.".

Rowlands's portrayal of Allie was deeply influenced by her own mother's battle with Alzheimer's disease. In a 2004 interview with O Magazine, she revealed, "This last one—based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks—was particularly hard because I play a character who has Alzheimer's," she told the publication. "I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn't directed the film, I don't think I would have gone for it—it's just too hard." "It was a tough but wonderful movie."

Alzheimer's disease: A global health concern

Alzheimer's, a common form of dementia, affects approximately 70% of the 55M people diagnosed globally. It is characterized by age-related changes in the brain along with genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. In the US alone, around 6.5M people aged 65 or older suffer from this disorder, according to Mayo Clinic data.

Cassavetes reflected on his mother's journey during 'The Notebook'

Cassavetes shared a memorable incident from The Notebook set, highlighting his mother's resilience. When asked to reshoot a scene, Rowlands initially expressed disappointment but quickly reassured her son of her capability. "We go to reshoots, and now it's one of those things where mama's pissed and I had asked her, 'Can you do it, mom?' She goes, 'I can do anything'". "And she indeed did."

'The Notebook' leaves a lasting legacy despite challenges

Despite the challenges, both Rowlands and Cassavetes look back at The Notebook with fondness. The film, which also starred Ryan Gosling has left a significant imprint on the history of romantic movies. Reflecting on the film's enduring legacy, Cassavetes said, "It's always a shock to hear that as much time has gone by as it has, but it makes sense. I'm just happy that it exists. It seems to have worked and I'm very proud of it."