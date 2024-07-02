In brief Simplifying... In brief "The Bear" Season 3 has smashed Hulu viewing records, boasting a 24% increase in viewership from its previous season.

'The Bear' Season 3 breaks Hulu viewing records

What's the story The Bear Season 3 has set a new record on Hulu, garnering 5.4M views within the first four days of streaming, as reported by Disney. This achievement marks the most-watched season premiere for any scripted series on Hulu, making it the platform's biggest scripted TV premiere to date. The figure also signifies the best performance for an FX premiere on Hulu and ranks The Bear Season 3 as Hulu's third-biggest season premiere overall, including unscripted series.

Disney has disclosed that the viewership numbers for The Bear Season 3 represent a 24% increase compared to the Season 2 premiere within the same timeframe. This indicates a second consecutive season of increased viewership for The Bear, which had already experienced a 70% rise in viewership with Season 2 following its unexpected success in Season 1 due to word-of-mouth.

The total viewership of 5.4M for The Bear Season 3 includes streams on both Hulu on Disney+ in the US as well as Disney+ in international territories where the episode was available. According to Disney, Hulu on Disney+ significantly contributed to this success, making it the biggest Hulu on Disney+ premiere since the bundle's launch on March 27.

Season 3 of The Bear continues to follow characters Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and others as they navigate through the early days after opening their restaurant. The series was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as an executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions is the studio behind this successful series.