Love blossoming between Sophie Turner-Peregrine Pearson? New picture suggests so!
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of a romantic picnic date with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson. The photos showcased a stunning countryside scene with blue skies, rolling green hills, and vibrant yellow flowers. Turner, sporting a green gingham blouse and jeans, beams in one picture, seemingly captured by Pearson himself. This idyllic outing hints at Turner happily moving on after her highly-publicized split from Joe Jonas.
Turner's relationship with Pearson grows closer
Turner and Pearson, a British aristocrat and director of a property development company, have reportedly been dating since October 2023. They were first seen together in Paris, sharing a kiss in broad daylight. The following month, they were spotted again in London. A source told Us Weekly that the couple had "become progressively closer." Their relationship was made Instagram-official during a group ski trip earlier this year.
Turner's relationship with Pearson 'getting fairly serious'
According to a source close to the couple, things between Turner and Pearson are "getting fairly serious." The insider added that there was an "immediate spark" when they started dating. Turner reportedly "never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly." The couple has been seen together at a party in London and were recently photographed during an Italian getaway in Capri.
Turner navigating divorce amid new relationship
Turner is currently dealing with her divorce from musician Jonas, who filed to end their four-year marriage in September 2023, stating their union was "irretrievably broken." In March, Turner requested a judge to "reactivate" the case after attempts to settle child custody and property issues failed. The estranged couple shares two daughters, Willa, almost 4, and Delphine, almost 2. After the split, Jonas dated model Stormi Bree, but they reportedly broke up after five months.
Meanwhile, Turner is turning heads in her latest role
The 28-year-old GoT alum made fans buzz with excitement when she posted the first look into her new ITVX series, Joan, to Instagram on June 25. Based on the real-life story of Joan Hannington, one of Britain's most notorious diamond thieves, the six-part series will feature Turner as Joan in her 20s. She has been described as a "fiery, uncompromising, and intoxicating character, who is not without her own deep scars and vulnerability," according to the show's official synopsis.