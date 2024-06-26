In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix has secured the rights to the novel 'Happy Place' by best-selling author Harriet Henry, with Jennifer Lopez set to produce.

This follows the success of Lopez's previous Netflix film, 'The Mother', and is part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, focusing on diverse and female-led projects.

Upcoming works from Lopez include 'Unstoppable' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netflix to adapt Emily Henry's novel 'Happy Place'

Netflix acquires rights to novel 'Happy Place'; JLo to produce

By Isha Sharma 12:10 pm Jun 26, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Netflix has successfully obtained the rights to adapt Emily Henry's novel Happy Place into a series for Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, reported Deadline. The streaming giant is currently in talks with potential writers for the project. This move follows Lopez's recent triumph on Netflix, where her film Atlas amassed 72.7M global views. The novel, written in 2023, focuses on a couple's complex relationship and their journey to find themselves amid conflict.

Storyline

Henry's 'Happy Place': A synopsis

Happy Place narrates the tale of Harriet and Wyn, a formerly ideal couple who find themselves deceiving their friends about their relationship status during their yearly group vacation. Henry is a distinguished author, topping both The New York Times and The Sunday Times bestseller lists. Her other notable works include Book Lovers, People We Meet on Vacation, and Beach Read.

Previous successes

Lopez's Nuyorican Productions's success with Netflix

Lopez's earlier film with Netflix, The Mother, also saw substantial success, becoming the ninth-most-watched movie on the platform with 136.4M views. In 2021, Nuyorican Productions, co-owned by Lopez, signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. This agreement encompasses feature films, TV series and unscripted content, emphasizing projects that foster diversity and support female actors, writers and filmmakers. Meanwhile, Lopez's next projects include the films Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.