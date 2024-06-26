Netflix acquires rights to novel 'Happy Place'; JLo to produce
Netflix has successfully obtained the rights to adapt Emily Henry's novel Happy Place into a series for Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, reported Deadline. The streaming giant is currently in talks with potential writers for the project. This move follows Lopez's recent triumph on Netflix, where her film Atlas amassed 72.7M global views. The novel, written in 2023, focuses on a couple's complex relationship and their journey to find themselves amid conflict.
Henry's 'Happy Place': A synopsis
Happy Place narrates the tale of Harriet and Wyn, a formerly ideal couple who find themselves deceiving their friends about their relationship status during their yearly group vacation. Henry is a distinguished author, topping both The New York Times and The Sunday Times bestseller lists. Her other notable works include Book Lovers, People We Meet on Vacation, and Beach Read.
Lopez's Nuyorican Productions's success with Netflix
Lopez's earlier film with Netflix, The Mother, also saw substantial success, becoming the ninth-most-watched movie on the platform with 136.4M views. In 2021, Nuyorican Productions, co-owned by Lopez, signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. This agreement encompasses feature films, TV series and unscripted content, emphasizing projects that foster diversity and support female actors, writers and filmmakers. Meanwhile, Lopez's next projects include the films Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.