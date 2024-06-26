In brief Simplifying... In brief Christina Applegate's daughter, Sadie, has been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a chronic disorder affecting the nervous system and blood circulation.

Sadie's symptoms, including rapid heart rate, lightheadedness, and fainting, were initially dismissed as anxiety by school staff.

Sadie's symptoms, including rapid heart rate, lightheadedness, and fainting, were initially dismissed as anxiety by school staff.

Despite the challenges, Sadie's experience has given her insight into her mother's struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Christina Applegate's daughter diagnosed with POTS, shares experience

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Jun 26, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Christina Applegate recently disclosed on her MeSsy podcast that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, has been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). During the episode, Sadie said, "I have no clue what it actually is, but it's something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart." "When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I'm going to pass out."

POTS explained

Understanding POTS: Symptoms and impact

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) as a chronic disorder affecting the autonomic nervous system and blood circulation. Symptoms include a rapid increase in heart rate upon standing, lightheadedness, brain fog, fatigue, exercise intolerance, headaches, blurry vision, palpitations, tremors, and nausea. Fainting is also a common occurrence among those diagnosed with this condition.

Cure

Can the disease be cured?

Cleveland Clinic says, "Unfortunately, there's no cure for POTS. Instead, healthcare providers use several strategies to manage the symptoms of POTS. Treatment is highly individualized based on your symptoms and what works best for you." "The main forms of treatment include: Exercise and physical activity. Diet and nutrition. Medical compression stockings can also help push blood up from your legs to reduce POTS symptoms."

Dismissed symptoms

Sadie's struggle with POTS: A long unrecognized journey

Sadie revealed that she had been experiencing these symptoms for a long time, often being dismissed by school staff. She recounted visiting the nurse "multiple times a day" during her sixth-grade due to feeling faint. In response, Applegate said, "I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you. I'm sad. But I love you and I know you're going to be OK. And I'm here for you." "Thank you for bringing this to light and awareness."

Experiences in class

Sadie's harrowing experience in class

Recalling her distressing experience in class, Sadie said, "In class, if I were to stand up then, I would be like, 'I have to go to the nurse. I can't do this." "They were like, 'You're doing this to get out of class. It's probably just anxiety. Go back to class.' They wouldn't do anything for it. Them not doing anything about it definitely hurt me physically and emotionally."

Mother's guilt

POTS has helped Sadie fathom her mother's struggle with MS

Despite the challenges, Sadie noted that her diagnosis has helped her understand what her mother experiences with multiple sclerosis. "Like, when my mom's like, 'Oh, I'm kind of in pain right now. Oh, I'm having tremors.' If I didn't have this, I probably would be like, 'I don't really care. I don't know what you're talking about.'" Applegate has spoken about MS numerous times since 2021 and has played a role in raising awareness about it.