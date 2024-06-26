In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Chandu Champion', a film based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold champion, Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, is holding its own at the box office despite competition.

'Chandu Champion' box office collection: Day 12

Box office: 'Chandu Champion' experiences minor boost on Day 12

Jun 26, 2024

What's the story The sports film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, saw a slight increase in box office revenue on its 12th day of release. After initially opening to positive reviews and decent performance, the movie experienced a significant dip in earnings on its 10th day. However, early estimates suggest that the film made ₹1.9cr on Day 12, bringing the total box office collection to ₹52.9cr.

Box office battle

'Chandu Champion' faces competition from 'Munjya' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film is currently competing with Maddock Films's horror comedy Munjya﻿, which was released on June 7. The film has already earned ₹87.8cr in 19 days of its release. In the coming days, it will also face competition from another anticipated release, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Despite fluctuating box office numbers, Chandu Champion continues to attract audiences.

Inspirational story

'Chandu Champion' tells tale of India's first Paralympic gold champion

Chandu Champion is based on the life of Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold champion. The film narrates a story of resilience and determination and also stars Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles.﻿ It is Aaryan's first release of 2024 and will be followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.