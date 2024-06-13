Ajay-Tabu are star-crossed lovers in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

What's the story Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to share the screen once again in a unique love story titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, is a musical romantic drama that spans 23 years from 2000 to 2023. As reported earlier, the trailer was released on Thursday, with Devgn announcing on Twitter: "Epic. Intense. Unforgettable! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Now!"

Oscar-winner MM Kreem composes for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

The film's original soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Kreem (MM Keeravani). Alongside Devgn and Tabu, the movie features a strong ensemble cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is produced under the banner of NH Studios and A Friday Filmworks Production by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

One incident forever alters future of 2 young lovers

Reminiscent of old Bollywood romantic dramas, the trailer promises a tragic love story, a dark incident that changed everyone's lives, and hope for a reunion after decades. We get to know Tabu and Devgn were young lovers (their younger versions are played by Manjrekar and Maheshwari) who got separated because of a murder case that saw Devgn's character getting incarcerated for 22 years. When Devgn finally gets out, Tabu is married to Sheirgill's character. What's in store for them?

Watch the trailer here

High anticipation for Devgn and Tabu's on-screen reunion

The anticipation for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been high since the release of its first look and the subsequent teaser. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Devgn and Tabu together on screen again, following their last appearance in the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Their previous successful projects include Drishyam, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and Vijaypath.