Bollywood film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's box office success

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' rakes in ₹32.55cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:22 pm Jun 13, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has demonstrated a robust performance at the box office, amassing an impressive ₹32.55cr India nett within its initial 13 days of release. The movie maintained its momentum on the 13th day, earning around ₹0.9cr India nett, consistent with the previous day's earnings.

Revenue details

Weekly earnings breakdown of 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

In its debut week, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi accumulated a total of ₹24.45cr India nett, with the highest single-day collection of ₹6.75cr on its opening day. The second week witnessed a slight decrease in collections, yet the film still managed to draw significant numbers, earning ₹1.3cr on the second Friday and ₹2.15cr on the second Saturday.

Audience response

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' occupancy rates across India

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the film's occupancy rate was recorded at 12.13% for Hindi shows across India. The rates fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording 7.53%, afternoon shows at 14.62%, evening shows at 12.41%, and night shows peaking at 13.95%. Regionally, Chennai boasted the highest occupancy rate of 16.33%.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Following Chennai's lead, Mumbai and Pune also reported strong occupancy rates of 12.75%. Other cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad exhibited varied occupancy rates throughout the day. These figures indicate the widespread appeal of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi across different regions in India. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.