Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' crosses ₹30 cr mark

Box office: 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' remains slow but steady

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:14 am Jun 12, 202411:14 am

What's the story The romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has been a steady performer at the box office. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, has now crossed the ₹30cr mark in India. On its 12th day, the film added an estimated ₹0.9cr to its total, bringing the overall collection to ₹31.6cr.

Collection details

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' witnessed a fluctuating performance

The film opened with a collection of ₹6.75cr on its first day, followed by a 31.85% drop on the second day, earning ₹4.6cr. However, it saw a 19.57% increase on the third day, adding ₹5.5cr to its total. The following week witnessed a significant decline in collections, with earnings dropping to ₹1.85cr on both the sixth and seventh days. Despite a slight recovery on the ninth day, collections continued to fluctuate.

Occupancy details

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' recorded 10.34% occupancy on Tuesday

On its 12th day, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.34%. The morning shows had the lowest attendance at 7.09%, followed by evening shows at 9.56%. Afternoon and night shows saw slightly higher attendance rates of 12.29% and 12.4%, respectively. Mumbai had the highest overall occupancy at 10.5%, while Kolkata recorded the lowest at 8%.