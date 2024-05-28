Next Article

Cinema Lovers Day brings discounted tickets

Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day this Friday with discounted tickets

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:22 pm May 28, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Theaters across India are preparing to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day on Friday (May 31) by offering movie tickets at a discounted price of ₹99. This tradition began in 2022, with the inaugural event taking place in September when tickets were sold for just ₹75. The initiative has been met with enthusiastic response from moviegoers and has been held regularly since then, including a recent event on February 23 this year.

Movie releases

These films will benefit from Cinema Lovers Day

The highly anticipated film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on the same day. A multiplex official stated, "The film already has a buzz and the ₹99 offer will further give the film a boost." This comes after a pause in significant movie releases due to the Lok Sabha Elections. Other films releasing on May 31 include Savi, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, and The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Film buzz

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' aside, Rao's 'Srikanth' is also running

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, is expected to benefit from the reduced ticket prices. The film has been passed with a 'U' certificate with zero cuts, a rare occurrence in Bollywood. Sharma is known for his debut directorial Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl (2020). Rao's previous release, Srikanth, is also running in theaters.

Rescheduled event

Cinema Lovers Day initially planned for April

Interestingly, Cinema Lovers Day was initially scheduled for April 19 last month. The makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar had even promoted the offer on their social media handles. However, due to the elections, the offer was withdrawn one day before its planned date. Now, with the rescheduled event set for May 31, moviegoers across India are eagerly anticipating a day of discounted cinema tickets.