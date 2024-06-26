In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a film by Sharvari and Abhay Verma, has been a box office hit, raking in nearly ₹90cr since its release.

Despite not featuring a major star, the film's intriguing storyline and its place in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe have kept audiences engaged.

'Munjya' maintains strong box office performance

Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' almost touches ₹90cr

By Isha Sharma 01:13 pm Jun 26, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The horror comedy Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and featuring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, has maintained a robust box office performance since its release on June 7. On its 19th day in theaters, the film matched the previous day's earnings of ₹2.25cr. This consistent performance has contributed to the movie's impressive total earnings of ₹87.8cr so far.

Steady increase in earnings for 'Munjya' post-debut

Munjya made a strong debut, earning ₹4cr on its opening day. The film's earnings saw a steady rise over the following days, with collections reaching ₹7.25cr and ₹8cr on the second and third days respectively. Despite minor fluctuations in daily earnings during its first week, Munjya concluded the week with a total collection of ₹35.3cr.

Momentum maintained by 'Munjya' into second and third weeks

The film's success continued into its second week, with daily collections ranging from ₹2.5cr to ₹8.5cr, culminating in a total second-week collection of ₹32.65cr. As it entered its third week in theaters, Munjya sustained steady box office collections, earning ₹3cr on day 15 and peaking at ₹6.85cr on day 17. The film's earnings remained consistent at ₹2.25cr for both June 24 and June 25.

Consistent audience interest due to interesting storyline

Munjya has been met with consistent audience interest despite the lack of a major star. The overall Hindi occupancy of the film on Tuesday was reported to be at 12.51%, with varying occupancy rates for morning (7.91%), afternoon (14.04%), evening (13.48%), and night shows (14.62%). The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and is based on a folklore from Maharashtra.