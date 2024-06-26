In brief Simplifying... In brief "Prison Break" stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller are reuniting for a new hostage drama series, "Snatchback".

The show, inspired by a real-life covert intelligence officer, will feature a team of operatives rescuing hostages from dangerous global locations.

The duo's previous collaborations include "The Final Break", "The Flash", and "Legends of Tomorrow", while Purcell is also set to star in "Cassino In Ischia" and Miller has appeared in "Law & Order: SVU" and "Madam Secretary".

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite for yet another series

'Prison Break' stars Dominic-Wentworth to reunite in hostage drama 'Snatchback'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:50 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, known for their roles in the popular series Prison Break, are reuniting for a new drama titled Snatchback. The series is currently being developed by Universal Television. Scott Rosenbaum, recognized for his work on The Shield, will serve as the writer and executive producer. Purcell will also act as an executive producer alongside Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Dannah Axelrod Summers from HopeTown Entertainment.

'Snatchback' inspired by a real-life covert intelligence officer

Snatchback draws inspiration from the life of an active covert intelligence officer. The series will follow a privately contracted team of highly skilled operatives as they recover hostages from some of the world's most exotic and dangerous locations. Notably, this project marks yet another on-screen collaboration of Purcell and Miller, who previously starred together in the TV movie The Final Break and CW Arrowverse series The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Cast and crew's previous works and upcoming projects

Purcell's past roles include Blade: Trinity, Killer Elite, Blood Red Sky, and Straw Dogs. He is also set to star in the upcoming Paramount and Republic Pictures film Cassino In Ischia. Miller has appeared in shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Loft, The Human Stain, and Madam Secretary and has written the thriller, Stoker. Rosenbaum, the show's writer, is known for his work on NBC's Chuck, Fox's Gang Related, ABC's V, and USA's Queen of the South.

Team's excitement for 'Snatchback' project

Tish, Purcell's wife, expressed her enthusiasm about the project. She stated, "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals. Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team."