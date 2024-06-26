Box office: 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' fails to cross even ₹5cr
The spiritual sequel to the 2003 hit drama, Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, has pulled in a paltry ₹4cr at the box office within its first five days. Despite boasting a youthful cast and a storyline that should have struck a chord with younger viewers, the film fell flat in attracting audiences. With a reported budget of ₹20cr, the film's earnings on Day 5 paint a grim picture of its financial recovery prospects.
Day 5: Film managed to mint only ₹41 lakh
Ishq Vishk Rebound faced a disappointing run at the Indian box office, earning ₹1cr on its opening day, followed by ₹1.2cr and ₹1.4cr on the subsequent days. By day four, collections dropped to ₹41 lakh, matching the same figure on day five. As of now, the film has accumulated ₹4.42cr in earnings with an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.57% on Tuesday.
'Ishq Vishk Rebound': A tale of four friends
Ishq Vishk Rebound, produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under Tips Films Limited, stars Rohit Saraf alongside Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The film's narrative revolves around four friends and their intricate love lives. As they navigate the tricky waters, their bonds of love and friendship become increasingly tangled.
Saraf shares perspective on 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'
In a recent interaction with PTI, Saraf expressed his views on the film. Saraf emphasized, "I don't look at a film and say this is completely my film...It is a lot of people's hard work...It is everybody's film, more than the actors." "I don't think I have that approach because to be able to say that it is my film, I would have to do everything...direct it, produce it, act in all parts, and then call it my film."
'Ishq Vishk Rebound' criticized for superficiality
The critics have noted that while the film attempts to portray modern relationship complexities, it remains superficial. The film has been criticized for not refreshing the template and sticking to cliched lines. However, it does venture into more mature territories, focusing on a generation where breakups often lead to swift moves onto new relationships. The film will further be washed out due to the release of Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday.