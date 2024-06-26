In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned singer Kumar Sanu has voiced concerns about the misuse of his voice through AI, calling it dangerous and urging for protection of personality rights.

Kumar Sanu to protect personality rights; says 'AI is dangerous'

By Isha Sharma 12:37 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Famed vocalist, Kumar Sanu, is reportedly set to become the first singer from India to legally safeguard his personality rights, reported Hindustan Times. This decision comes amid the rapid progression of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which is increasingly being used to replicate the voices of well-known celebrities. Prior to this move, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff had already taken legal steps against the potential misuse of their personality rights by AI technology.

Voice misuse

Sanu's voice imitation concerns amid AI dominance

Sanu, known for his distinctive melodious voice, expressed concerns about the potential misuse of his voice through AI. He stated, "Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don't think this will be correct." "One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous," confirmed the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin singer.

Music trends

Sanu criticizes current music trends and AI use

Sanu also voiced his dissatisfaction with current music trends, stating, "I don't know why producers and directors aren't able to understand... they ignore melody, use saste (cheap) lyrics." "I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable to sing it again, then usse achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. yeh kyun nahi samajh paa rahe hain log? (nobody can sing it better than the original singer, why can't people fathom it?").