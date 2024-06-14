In brief Simplifying... In brief SoftBank has developed an 'emotion-cancelling' AI tool to protect call center workers from angry callers.

The AI identifies an irate caller and modifies their tone to a calmer one without changing their words.

This comes amid rising customer harassment in Japan, prompting SoftBank to consider expanding the tool to other languages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The voice-altering tech aims to reduce stress levels among call center workers

SoftBank's 'emotion-cancelling' AI filter protects workers from angry callers

By Akash Pandey 05:50 pm Jun 14, 202405:50 pm

What's the story SoftBank, a leading Japanese tech company, has developed an innovative voice-altering technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform angry callers into sounding calm and composed. The system, known as "emotion-cancelling," is designed to reduce stress levels among call center operators who often deal with disgruntled customers. SoftBank engineers have been developing this system for three years.

Mechanism

How does the technology work?

The "emotion-cancelling" system operates in two stages, according to SoftBank. First, it uses AI voice-processing technology to identify an angry caller and extract key features of their comments. The second stage is to "incorporate the acoustic features of a non-threatening voice to produce a natural and calm tone of voice." The technology does not alter the caller's words but significantly tones down their pitch.

Insights

Development process and future plans

The AI tool was trained using over 10,000 voice data samples. Ten actors were hired to record more than 100 common phrases with various emotions, including shouting and demanding apologies. The system retains some elements of anger to ensure call center staff can understand the situation and respond appropriately. While the tool currently only works in Japanese, SoftBank is considering developing versions for other languages. The initial systems are expected to be available from April next year.

Scenario

Rising customer harassment in Japan

The development of this AI tool comes at a time when customer harassment is on the rise in Japan. A survey conducted by UA Zensen union, Japan's largest industrial union, revealed that nearly 47% of service industry workers had experienced customer harassment in the past two years. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans for a local ordinance to curb customer harassment by banning "abusive and unreasonable demands that harm workplace environments."