Yahoo News app integrates AI for personalized content and summaries
Yahoo News has unveiled a significant update to its news aggregation app, following its recent acquisition of news and recommendation app, Artifact. The new features, which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), include personalized feeds, a 'Key Takeaways' function, and the ability to identify clickbait headlines. The technology from Artifact is now being integrated into Yahoo's news feed, which draws more than 180 million unique monthly visitors in the US.
AI features enhance user experience
The updated Yahoo News app allows users to personalize their news feed by selecting topics and publishers of interest. A standout feature is the 'Key Takeaways' function, which provides a concise bullet list of main ideas at the beginning of an article upon request. Users can further customize their feed by blocking specific keywords or publishers. The app also has the ability to identify and rewrite clickbait headlines.
Yahoo News app's availability and other features
The updated Yahoo News app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms in the US. Besides AI-driven abilities, it also incorporates features from Artifact such as sharing article excerpts with friends and a gamified 'streak' feature that rewards heavy readers with badges. The app's user interface has been redesigned to highlight top news, personalized recommendations, and real-time trending topics. According to the company, users can also opt-in to receive access to upcoming new features.