By Pradnesh Naik 11:46 am Mar 10, 2024

What's the story BMW Motorrad is making a comeback to the EICMA motorcycle show in 2024 after a hiatus of three years. This news was confirmed by the company's CEO Markus Flasch. The iconic German marque had stopped attending the prestigious automotive event and other international motor shows since 2021. This move was considered an unexpected one by enthusiasts, given the company's history of revealing new motorcycle models at EICMA.

Rumors

Speculations on new models and technologies

The return of BMW Motorrad to EICMA has led to rumors about the possible unveiling of new motorcycles, such as updated versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The company is also developing radar-based assistance systems for motorcycles and flexible wings for its flagship superbike, the S 1000 RR. We expect the bikemaker to showcase these high-tech features at the upcoming motor show this year.

About the show

EICMA 2024 to attract major motorcycle manufacturers

Scheduled to go live on November 5 in Milan, the EICMA motorcycle show is anticipated to feature not only BMW Motorrad but also other major manufacturers like KTM, Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and Kawasaki. This five-day event is renowned for attracting a large number of visitors from several countries every year. It serves as a platform for bikemakers to exhibit new models and concepts aimed at international markets.