The upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) will feature an all-LED lighting setup

Volkswagen Taigun (facelift) to debut soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 10:46 am Mar 10, 202410:46 am

What's the story Volkswagen is gearing up to reveal the refreshed T-Cross SUV in the South American market soon. This facelifted model shares its platform, body panels, and various cosmetic elements with the Taigun available in India. The updated car will sport several front and rear design enhancements and will get additional features and equipment to make it more appealing. However, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. Here's everything we know so far.

Design and technology

New styling and tech features for T-Cross (facelift)

The South American T-Cross (Taigun) model will display several design modifications, such as a revamped grille with multiple horizontal slats, a slightly elevated VW logo, and minor headlamp design tweaks. The SUV will also be equipped with Volkswagen's latest IQ headlight technology, which uses a camera and sensor to control lighting based on oncoming traffic. The front bumper will feature a redesigned air dam and the fog lamp inserts will resemble the high-end T-Roc coupe-SUV.

Interiors and features

Interior updates and expected feature additions for the SUV

Inside, the revamped T-Cross anticipates updates to the dashboard, body-colored trims, upholstery, and the 'Volkswagen Play' infotainment system found in the Taigun and Virtus models sold in India. To compete with rivals or provide more options, the refreshed SUV is likely to include features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a 360-degree-view camera. For reference, these safety features are becoming increasingly popular in cars in this price range.

Powertrain and timeline

Powertrain options and global debut timeline

Although the South American T-Cross and Indian Taigun look nearly identical, they offer different powertrain choices. The Brazilian T-Cross is available with 1.4-liter and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engines, while the Taigun provides 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engines. Both cars share similar foundations based on the modular MQB A0 platform, adapted for emerging market conditions. Sources indicate that the updated compact SUV could make its global debut in the coming months, while the refreshed Taigun's India launch remains some time away.