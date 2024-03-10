Next Article

Seal EV is currently the flagship offering for BYD in India

Planning to buy BYD Seal EV? Check its top rivals

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Mar 10, 202403:10 am

What's the story Chinese automaker BYD has introduced its third EV in India, the Seal EV, with prices ranging between Rs. 41 lakh and Rs. 53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Available in three trim levels, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, the all-electric sedan is packed with several unique and feel-good features to enhance its appeal. Here's a look at its top rivals in the premium mid-size EV segment.

About the sedan

First, let's take a look at BYD Seal

The BYD Seal follows the "Ocean Aesthetics" design language and features a coupe-like roof, flush-fitted door handles, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, sleek LED headlamps, and connected-style LED taillamps. Inside, it has dual-zone climate control with air purifier, two wireless chargers, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system with wireless connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system. The EV promises a range of up to 650km on a charge.

Rival #1

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Priced at Rs. 46.05 lakh

The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch designer wheels. It has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, and Level-2 ADAS functions. The electric crossover has a claimed range of up to 631km.

Rival #2

MINI Cooper SE: Costs Rs. 53.5 lakh

The MINI Cooper SE sports a large hexagonal grille, oval-shaped LED headlamps, yellow-accented ORVMs, 'Union Jack' LED tail lamps, 17-inch designer alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted antenna. Inside, the EV houses a 5.5-inch colored driver's display and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon music system. The e-hatchback delivers a maximum driving range of up to 270km.

Rival #3

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price starts at Rs. 54.95 lakh

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a typical SUV silhouette. It gets a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Its spacious five-seater cabin features ambient lighting, an air purifier, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The mid-size e-SUV promises a driving range of up to 592km per charge.

Rival #4

Kia EV6: Price begins at Rs. 60.95 lakh

Kia EV6 looks aggressive and flaunts a new-age "Digital Tiger Face," a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillamps. The crossover's cabin has a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The EV6 can cover up to 528km on a single charge.

Rival #5

BMW iX1: Can be yours at Rs. 66.9 lakh

The new-generation BMW iX1 retains the silhouette of its petrol-powered sibling and features a long and sculpted bonnet, adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, blue-colored accents, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The e-SUV gets premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch infotainment system. The EV has a range of up to 440km per charge.