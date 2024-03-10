Planning to buy BYD Seal EV? Check its top rivals
Chinese automaker BYD has introduced its third EV in India, the Seal EV, with prices ranging between Rs. 41 lakh and Rs. 53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Available in three trim levels, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, the all-electric sedan is packed with several unique and feel-good features to enhance its appeal. Here's a look at its top rivals in the premium mid-size EV segment.
First, let's take a look at BYD Seal
The BYD Seal follows the "Ocean Aesthetics" design language and features a coupe-like roof, flush-fitted door handles, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, sleek LED headlamps, and connected-style LED taillamps. Inside, it has dual-zone climate control with air purifier, two wireless chargers, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system with wireless connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system. The EV promises a range of up to 650km on a charge.
Hyundai IONIQ 5: Priced at Rs. 46.05 lakh
The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch designer wheels. It has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, and Level-2 ADAS functions. The electric crossover has a claimed range of up to 631km.
MINI Cooper SE: Costs Rs. 53.5 lakh
The MINI Cooper SE sports a large hexagonal grille, oval-shaped LED headlamps, yellow-accented ORVMs, 'Union Jack' LED tail lamps, 17-inch designer alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted antenna. Inside, the EV houses a 5.5-inch colored driver's display and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon music system. The e-hatchback delivers a maximum driving range of up to 270km.
Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price starts at Rs. 54.95 lakh
The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a typical SUV silhouette. It gets a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Its spacious five-seater cabin features ambient lighting, an air purifier, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The mid-size e-SUV promises a driving range of up to 592km per charge.
Kia EV6: Price begins at Rs. 60.95 lakh
Kia EV6 looks aggressive and flaunts a new-age "Digital Tiger Face," a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillamps. The crossover's cabin has a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The EV6 can cover up to 528km on a single charge.
BMW iX1: Can be yours at Rs. 66.9 lakh
The new-generation BMW iX1 retains the silhouette of its petrol-powered sibling and features a long and sculpted bonnet, adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, blue-colored accents, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The e-SUV gets premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch infotainment system. The EV has a range of up to 440km per charge.