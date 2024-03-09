Next Article

Manhart's carbon fiber body kit enhance the look of BMW's 2024 M SUVs

BMW X5 M, X6 M revealed with Manhart body kit

By Pradnesh Naik 06:57 pm Mar 09, 202406:57 pm

What's the story German tuning company Manhart has unveiled a carbon fiber body kit for BMW's 2024 X5 M and X6 M SUVs. These add-on kits give both SUVs a fresh and sporty look. The tuner is introducing a comprehensive appearance package finished in the same color as the rest of the body panels. Buyers can opt for either a traditional woven carbon fiber design or splurge on the pricier forged carbon appearance for a more aggressive vibe.

Compatibility

Compatibility and new components for the facelifted models

Already known for the design, chassis, and performance upgrades for earlier BMW X5 M and X6 M models, Manhart has developed new components specifically for the MY-2024 versions. These include a front spoiler lip and add-ons for both front and rear fenders, giving the vehicles a bolder profile. Some parts, like the hood, side skirts, and rear spoilers, are compatible with both the old and new models.

Modifications and timeline

Reversible modifications and delivery times

Installing Manhart's carbon fiber parts is a breeze, as they attach to an X5 M or X6 M using the original screw points. This means owners can easily switch back to the factory look if they have a change of mind or they damage the add-on panels. While orders for these custom parts take six to eight weeks to arrive, Manhart is still awaiting approval for the kit. The kits can currently be seen only as computer-generated images.

Pricing

Pricing and additional options

The carbon fiber body kit's most expensive options are priced at €14,555 (roughly Rs. 13.18 lakh) for the X5 M and €14,475 (around Rs. 13.1 lakh) for the X6 M. Additional features like €7,545 (about Rs. 6.83 lakh) Y-spoke wheels or a €7,285 (approximately Rs. 6.59 lakh) forged and vented hood from the pre-facelifted range can bump up the cost. All custom parts are made in Germany, and Manhart also offers its own badges and wheels for purchase.