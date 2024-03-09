Next Article

Honda Elevate rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Honda Elevate SUV available with Rs. 50,000 discount this March

By Pradnesh Naik 06:01 pm Mar 09, 202406:01 pm

What's the story For the first time since its debut last year, Japanese marque Honda is offering exclusive deals on its compact SUV, the Elevate. Depending on the trim level, customers can receive attractive cash discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 till March 31. Keep in mind that these offers may vary based on location, dealership, variant, and color. Unfortunately, there are no exchange bonuses or corporate offers to combine with the cash discount benefit.

Design and interiors

Take a look at Elevate's design and features

The Elevate follows Honda's modern design language with a chrome applique and a large Honda logo. The SUV sports a long and flat bonnet with curved edges, a large blacked-out grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. The Elevate's spacious five-seater cabin has a dual-tone brown-and-black interior theme. It gets a premium leatherette upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.

Specification and safety

Specifications and ADAS features of the SUV

Powering the Honda Elevate is a potent 1.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine. The motor develops a maximum power of 120hp and a peak torque of 145Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The SUV also boasts "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite, which provides active and passive safety features such as adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification, and auto high-beam assist.

Information

Pricing details of Honda Elevate

In India, the Honda Elevate can be yours between Rs. 11.58 lakh for the base SV model and Rs. 16.2 lakh for the range-topping ZX CVT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Poll