SKODA ENYAQ iV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA likely to debut new cars at February 27 event

By Pradnesh Naik 02:46 pm Feb 11, 202402:46 pm

What's the story SKODA has stirred up excitement in the automotive world with an invitation to an event on February 27. It has teased an "important brand announcement" while hinting at a "new era of SKODA." This suggests a significant shift for the brand, possibly involving the launch of next-gen electric vehicles (EVs) in India. To recall, SKODA and its parent, Volkswagen, have been testing their EVs on Indian roads. The SKODA ENYAQ iV and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX are expected to debut soon.

Next Article

Future

SKODA's 'new era' to focus on EVs and ICE models

The SKODA ENYAQ iV is an all-electric SUV built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which also underpins the Audi Q4 e-tron crossovers. The ENYAQ iV's 80x model, frequently spotted during testing, features a 77kWh battery pack and supports DC fast charging up to 125kW. With motors on both front and rear axles, the EV offers all-wheel-drive and a total output of 265hp. According to WLTP standards, the e-SUV's 80x trim boasts a range of 513km on a single charge.

New model

SKODA's new sub-4m SUV in the works

In addition to EVs, SKODA is developing a new sub-4m compact SUV to compete with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, and Kia Sonet. To keep prices competitive, the automaker aims for a high localization rate of around 90%. The compact SUV might feature the existing 1.0-liter TSI and 1.5-liter TSI turbo petrol engines. The new car is also intended for international markets like Mexico and Africa, with production slated to begin in January 2025.