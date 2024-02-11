The upcoming electric bike will remain largely identical to the CFMoto 450SR

CFMoto's new all-electric sportsbike in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 01:42 pm Feb 11, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Chinese motorcycle maker CFMoto is diving into the electric sportsbike scene with a project based on its 450SR model. In the latest development, patent images of the bike have been leaked, revealing that the company is planning to use the same chassis, sub-frame, swingarm, and seat as the 450SR. However, the company will swap out the 450cc parallel-twin engine for an electric motor and battery pack. This clever move aims to cut production costs and speed up development time.

Strategy to lower manufacturing costs, development time implemented

By reusing parts from the 450SR, CFMoto hopes to reduce overall manufacturing expenses and shorten the time it takes to bring its electric vehicles (EVs) to market. This strategy could make their EVs more affordable for consumers as well. This move might even be more beneficial as a long-term approach for creating more EVs based on its existing internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

Possibility of official unveiling at EICMA 2024

Although there's no official word on when this electric sportsbike will hit the streets, rumors suggest that it could make its debut in concept form at EICMA 2024 later this year. If it gathers positive feedback, this project could inspire other manufacturers to adopt similar cost-saving tactics in developing electric motorcycles. This will ultimately make EVs more accessible and budget-friendly for riders around the globe.