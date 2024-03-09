Next Article

What's the story Mahindra is gearing up to launch the five-door version of its popular lifestyle SUV, the Thar, in the second quarter of 2024. In the latest development, a production-ready mule was sighted undergoing testing in Manali. Testing in high-altitude conditions is common for automakers, as it allows them to ensure their vehicles perform well in various weather conditions, providing a hassle-free experience for customers. The company has confirmed that the five-door model will be sold alongside the existing three-door version.

Exterior and interior changes in the Thar 5-door

The five-door Thar model spotted testing this time seems to be a lower variant, lacking LED headlamps and fog lamps seen on previous test mules. However, new alloy wheels are visible on the sides. It will get a new grille, tail lamps, and new rear doors with handles on the C-pillar. The spare wheel will e mounted on the tailgate. Inside, a new steering wheel from Scorpio-N and a larger infotainment panel from the XUV400﻿ will be featured.

Engine options expected on the new-age SUV

Under the hood, the five-door Thar will house the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel motor currently available in other SUVs like the three-door Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV700. However, Mahindra is expected to retune these engines to accommodate the weight and characteristics of the new-age SUV. With these updates and ongoing testing, fans of the popular off-roader can anticipate an improved version making its debut in the coming months.