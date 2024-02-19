CRETA is one of the best-selling midsize SUVs in Indian market

Hyundai CRETA surpasses 10 lakh sales milestone in India

What's the story Hyundai's popular midsize SUV, the CRETA, has surpassed the impressive 10 lakh sales milestone since its launch in July 2015. It took eight years and five months for the CRETA to achieve this feat, with total sales, including exports, surpassing 12.7 lakh units. The SUV drove past the 900,000 sales milestone in the domestic market by July 2023. The most recent 100,000 sales happened in just eight months, showcasing the growing demand for the SUV.

CRETA's contribution to Hyundai's SUV sales

The CRETA makes up 41.54% of Hyundai's sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales in India, selling 131,039 units in the first 10 months of FY2024. Hyundai currently holds the third position in SUV sales, following segment leader Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra in second. In CY2023, CRETA contributed 44% to Hyundai's estimated SUV sales of 360,823 units, maintaining its status as India's top-selling midsize SUV.

Diesel strategy paid off for Hyundai

Hyundai's commitment to diesel has paid off, as 45% of CRETA sales in India are diesel models, especially those with automatic transmissions. The CRETA is available with three powertrain options: a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine. This approach has helped Hyundai secure its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM and third-ranked SUV player in India.

Export performance and plans for electric CRETA

Hyundai has exported 282,542 made-in-India CRETA units as of December 2023. However, exports in the first 10 months of FY2024 dropped by 98% YoY, likely due to prioritizing domestic market demand. Hyundai is also working on an all-electric CRETA. It is set to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 and potentially entering production in late 2024. The e-SUV will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

