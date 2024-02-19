Both ADVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

How Triumph Tiger 1200 fares against Ducati Multistrada V4

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has revealed its latest flagship adventure motorcycle, the 2024 Tiger 1200, for global markets. The ADV is available in four variants: GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Explorer, and Rally Pro. In the liter-class adventure-tourer segment, the motorcycle goes up against the reigning champion, the Ducati Multistrada V4. Between these two, which one makes more sense: the British Brawler or the Italian fighter?

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ADV category is booming in India, with multiple bikemakers aiming for the top spot in the liter-class segment. Currently, the position is held by the potent Multistrada V4 model from Ducati. However, its primary rivals, Triumph Motorcycles and BMW Motorrad, have now introduced the Tiger 1200 range and R 1300 GS, respectively, to take on it.

Design

Triumph Tiger 1200 looks more appealing

Triumph Tiger 1200 features a tall windscreen, a muscular 20/30-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, and a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. Ducati Multistrada V4 is underpinned by an aluminum monocoque frame with a sculpted 22-liter fuel tank, a raised windscreen, wide handlebars with back-lit controls, and a 6.5-inch adjustable TFT instrument cluster.

Safety

Both feature dual-channel ABS, traction control system

For the rider's safety, both the Tiger 1200 and Multistrada V4 are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The suspension duties on the Tiger 1200 are handled by Showa inverted front forks, while the Multistrada V4 gets semi-active Skyhook electronic USD forks. On the rear, both the adventure tourers get a mono-shock unit.

Performance

Ducati Multistrada V4 packs more powerful engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is fueled by a 1,160cc, inline, three-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 147hp and 130Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Multistrada V4 runs on a 1,158cc, four-cylinder motor in a V-configuration, developing 170hp of maximum power and peak torque of 125Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Tiger Triumph 1200 is expected to cost around Rs. 20 lakh. On the other hand, the Ducati Multistrada V4 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 21.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Multistrada V4 makes more sense with its sportier looks, more powerful engine, and better electronics package with semi-active suspension and Ducati traction control.