Picsart collaborates with Getty Images to develop custom AI model

What's the story Picsart, a photo-editing start-up backed by SoftBank, has announced a strategic partnership with Getty Images to develop a custom artificial intelligence (AI) model. The primary objective of this collaboration is to provide responsible AI imagery to Picsart's 150 million users, which include creators, marketers, and small businesses. The model will be constructed from scratch and trained exclusively on Getty Images's licensed creative content.

Why does this story matter?

The collaboration between Picsart and Getty Images is significant in the context of the growing concerns over AI-generated images and copyright issues. By developing a model trained solely on licensed content, Picsart aims to provide its users with safe AI creative tools. This move could potentially set a new standard in the industry for ensuring responsible use of AI in image editing and creation.

AI model to offer commercial rights to users

The new AI model, developed by Picsart's AI lab, PAIR, will empower subscribers to create their own unique images with full commercial rights. Users can use any of Picsart's editing tools to personalize these assets. "Picsart offers endless customization, content, and editing tools for everything from social media ads to website graphics, and this partnership will enable commercially usable AI-generated imagery from a world-class brand," said Hovhannes Avoyan, Picsart CEO and founder.

It will be accessible via Picsart's API services

The AI model is set to be made available through Picsart's API services. The company plans to launch the model later this year. In addition to this, Getty Images's video content will be integrated into Picsart's platform for Plus members. This partnership marks another step in Getty Images's journey of responsible AI imagery collaborations, having previously worked with AI image generator Bria and Runway, a startup developing generative AI for content creators.