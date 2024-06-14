In brief Simplifying... In brief Spotify has launched 'Creative Lab', a platform for brands to create tailored ads using AI tools and various ad formats like video, audio, and interactive ads.

Spotify is also working on an AI tool for generating scripts and voiceovers

Spotify launches 'Creative Lab' to develop tailored ads for brands

What's the story Spotify has unveiled its first in-house creative agency, Creative Lab, in a bid to entice more advertisers to its platform. The new agency will work with brands to develop tailored marketing campaigns. This will present an appealing opportunity for marketers, granting them access to Spotify's 615 million listeners. Meanwhile, the company is also working on an AI tool called "Quick Audio" that will enable brands to create scripts/voiceovers using generative AI. It will soon be integrated into Spotify Ads Managers.

Enhanced advertising

Offering diverse advertising formats

In addition to the AI tool, Creative Lab will also offer brands the opportunity to create various ad formats. These include video and audio ads, in-app digital experiences, and interactive ad formats such as call-to-action (CTA) cards. A Spotify representative told TechCrunch that "Every campaign Creative Lab touches is highly customized to each specific brand and business need."

Clientele

Creative Lab's innovative campaigns attract big brands

Spotify has already begun working with brands through Creative Lab, with innovative campaigns like the "Press Play" livestreamed concert series on the music streaming app. This series featured artists such as British rapper Stormzy and was created in collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink. Aperol, another beverage company, is also set to join the ranks of Creative Lab's clientele.