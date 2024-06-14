In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch FE, a $200 smartwatch with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

It offers health and fitness features like sleep and heart health monitoring, and over 100 workout modes.

The watch is dust and water-resistant, supports Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS, and includes features like Find My Phone and digital payments via Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launched at $200: Check features

By Akash Pandey 10:17 am Jun 14, 202410:17 am

What's the story Samsung has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy Watch FE, a budget-friendly addition to its smartwatch range. The new device, which shares design elements with the Galaxy Watch4, is the first Fan Edition (FE) product in the Galaxy Watch lineup. The smartwatch is priced at $199 (around ₹16,600) and will be available for purchase globally from June 24. An LTE model is also planned for release in October, priced at $249.99 (nearly ₹21,000).

Display and hardware

A closer look at the specifications

The Galaxy Watch FE features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, housed in an aluminium case. It comes in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver color options. The wearable uses an Exynos W920 SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. It offers a range of health and fitness features, including sleep and heart health monitoring, heart rate alert, irregular heart rhythm notification (IHRN), atrial fibrillation (Afib), and blood pressure monitoring. It runs Wear OS based on One UI 5 Watch.

Durability and connectivity

It integrates BioActive Sensor for optical heart rate monitoring

The Galaxy Watch FE boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5ATM rating for diving, and a MIL-STD-810H rating for durability. It offers Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, NFC, and GPS connectivity. The smartwatch also features Samsung's BioActive Sensor for optical heart rate and bioimpedance analysis. It provides over 100 workout modes for users to track their physical activities. Additional features include Find My Phone, Camera Controller, and digital payments via Samsung Wallet.