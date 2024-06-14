WhatsApp introduces 32-user video calls, screen-sharing with audio, speaker spotlight
WhatsApp has announced a significant update to its calling features. The new enhancements are designed to improve the user experience across all devices. The key additions include screen sharing with audio, an increase in video call participant capacity to 32, a speaker spotlight feature, and call quality improvements. These updates aim to make virtual interactions more engaging and seamless for WhatsApp's global user base.
Screen sharing with audio
The screen sharing with audio feature is a significant addition to WhatsApp's capabilities. It allows users to share their screens during a call while also sharing the audio from their device. This feature is particularly useful for watching videos together or presenting content on-screen during a call, enhancing the platform's functionality for both personal and professional use.
Video call capacity increased to 32 participants
WhatsApp has also expanded the number of participants allowed in a video call to 32 across all devices. This increase is applicable to desktop devices, making it an ideal tool for virtual gatherings, meetings, or online classes. WhatsApp previously allowed up to 32 participants on mobile devices, with the capability for Windows users to add 16 participants and macOS users to include 8 participants.
Speaker spotlight and call quality improvements
WhatsApp's new speaker spotlight feature automatically highlights the person speaking during a group call, making it easier for participants to follow conversations. The platform has also improved its call quality with the introduction of the MLow codec, already available for Instagram and Messenger. This update enhances call reliability by providing better noise and echo cancellation, resulting in clearer calls even in noisy environments. Additionally, video calls will enjoy higher resolution if users have a fast internet connection.