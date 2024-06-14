In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp has upgraded its features, now allowing up to 32 participants in video calls across all devices, making it a handy tool for virtual meetings or classes.

It also introduced screen sharing with audio, perfect for joint video watching or presentations, and a speaker spotlight feature that highlights the current speaker in group calls.

Coupled with improved call quality through better noise cancellation and higher resolution for video calls, WhatsApp is enhancing both personal and professional communication experiences.

By Akash Pandey 09:48 am Jun 14, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp has announced a significant update to its calling features. The new enhancements are designed to improve the user experience across all devices. The key additions include screen sharing with audio, an increase in video call participant capacity to 32, a speaker spotlight feature, and call quality improvements. These updates aim to make virtual interactions more engaging and seamless for WhatsApp's global user base.

Collective efforts

Screen sharing with audio

The screen sharing with audio feature is a significant addition to WhatsApp's capabilities. It allows users to share their screens during a call while also sharing the audio from their device. This feature is particularly useful for watching videos together or presenting content on-screen during a call, enhancing the platform's functionality for both personal and professional use.

Enhanced group calls

Video call capacity increased to 32 participants

WhatsApp has also expanded the number of participants allowed in a video call to 32 across all devices. This increase is applicable to desktop devices, making it an ideal tool for virtual gatherings, meetings, or online classes. WhatsApp previously allowed up to 32 participants on mobile devices, with the capability for Windows users to add 16 participants and macOS users to include 8 participants.

Other enhancements

Speaker spotlight and call quality improvements

WhatsApp's new speaker spotlight feature automatically highlights the person speaking during a group call, making it easier for participants to follow conversations. The platform has also improved its call quality with the introduction of the MLow codec, already available for Instagram and Messenger. This update enhances call reliability by providing better noise and echo cancellation, resulting in clearer calls even in noisy environments. Additionally, video calls will enjoy higher resolution if users have a fast internet connection.