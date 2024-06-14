In brief Simplifying... In brief Garena Free Fire MAX has released a series of redeem codes for June 14, offering a variety of in-game items.

Players can redeem these codes on the official rewards redemption site using their gaming account credentials, and the rewards will be sent to their in-game mail.

However, these codes have limited validity and may not work in certain regions due to server restrictions.

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 14

By Akash Pandey 09:08 am Jun 14, 202409:08 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has launched a new set of redeem codes for today. The codes, which are a mix of letters and numbers, offer players the chance to win various in-game items such as emotes, accessories, costumes, diamond vouchers, pets, loot crates, and premium bundles. It is important to know that the codes are time-sensitive and should be redeemed promptly to avoid expiration or reaching usage limits.

Redeem codes

Unlock in-game items using redeem codes

The redeem codes can unlock a variety of in-game items. Today's list of codes includes: 8K9W2J7YL6G5M4N3, T6F8X9D3U7M2Z1K5, B2H7Y8J3V1L6Q9P4, R5X2N1M9K7J8D3F6 Z9V1T5C2L8K4G3J7, W1R3Q5T7P2M9F8B6, G2H6M7N5D3F4K1J8, J2K9Y7L4C1V6P5T8 B4N6Z5K3J1F7M2H8, X3L7G9D6T2J1Q4R5, P7M2F9B1K8J5Z3X6, C4T8L2J1V5N6R7M9 K1M7D6G3X5Z2F8B9, V3N9H7L2J5K6R8F4, T7X2C3F6Q1J9P4M8, L6J3M1K9D7Z2V5H8 N3M5B2K8G6F1Y7X4, R2T5K9P3B7M1F8J6, D6G2C4F3T8J7L1N9, H9M1L2K4Z8X6N7F3 Players are advised to use these codes as soon as they find them due to their limited validity.

Redemption process

Check out the code redemption process

To redeem the codes, players must visit the official rewards redemption site and log in using their gaming account including Facebook, Google, Apple, or X credentials. They then need to enter the 12-character reward code. Upon confirmation of the code's validity, rewards will be delivered to their in-game mail. Some codes may not work in select regions due to server restrictions.