To access the feature, users have to link their PlayStation Network account with their Discord account

PS5 users can now join Discord calls directly from console

By Mudit Dube 05:21 pm Jun 13, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Sony is enhancing the Discord integration on its PlayStation 5 console, allowing users to join voice calls directly from their gaming console. The current Discord support on PS5 necessitates users to manually transfer a call to their console via the Discord app on a mobile or PC. The upcoming update will streamline this process by integrating Discord directly into the PS5 dashboard.

Availability

Rollout of the new feature

The updated Discord integration will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks, starting with PS5 users in Japan and Asia. The release will then extend to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally the US and Canada. To access this new feature, users must update their PS5 to the latest system software and link their PlayStation Network account with their Discord account.

User guide

How to use the new feature

Sabrina Meditz, the senior director of product management for the PlayStation platform experience, provided a step-by-step guide on how to use the new feature. She explained that users should start by selecting the Discord tab in Game Base within the PS5 Control Center. From there, they can choose the Discord server or DM group they want to join and select their preferred voice channel. The feature will also notify users when another Discord user calls them, allowing for immediate joining.

Competition

Sony's update aligns PS5 with Xbox Discord support

This latest update from Sony brings the Discord experience on PS5 nearly on par with what Microsoft offers on the Xbox. Microsoft introduced Discord support on Xbox in July 2022 for testers, and later improved the experience without the need for a phone in November 2022. Last year, Discord on Xbox was also updated to allow users to stream their gameplay to friends.