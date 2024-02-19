Prime Video will now offer an extensive selection of movies, classics, and TV shows from Sony Pictures

What's the story Sony Pictures has collaborated with Amazon's Prime Video India to introduce a specialized OTT platform for entertainment seekers. This announcement comes in the wake of the dissolution of the merger deal between Sony and Zee Entertainment. The freshly launched service, called 'Sony Pictures - Stream,' is available for a subscription fee of Rs. 399 per year through Prime Video Channels.

Sony Pictures - Stream is a new Prime Video Channel tailored for Indian customers. Through this channel, Sony Pictures will be able to make its vast library available in India at a single destination. Sony has an extensive library of award-winning films and critically acclaimed television series, which entertainment enthusiasts will be able to access on Amazon's OTT platform.

Sony Pictures - Stream will provide Indian subscribers with a wide selection of international films, classics, and top-rated TV series. Offering diverse content across genres such as action, drama, comedy, thriller, and classic favorites, the service features hit movies like Charlie's Angels, MIB, Ghostbusters, and Jerry Maguire. Popular TV shows like I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Mad About You, are also on the list.