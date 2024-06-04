Next Article

OpenAI's ChatGPT facing technical glitches worldwide, users left stranded

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:36 pm Jun 04, 202401:36 pm

What's the story OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently experiencing technical difficulties that have left numerous users unable to process their queries. User reports on social media reveal that while they can input their queries into the dialog box, the enter button remains unresponsive. Additionally, access to previous chats on the website has been disrupted. The company claims it is investigating the issue.

Timeline

Outage started around 2 hours ago

The technical issues with ChatGPT started surfacing around 12:00pm IST, as per Downdetector. It is a website that monitors website outages. The chatbot has been non-functional for over an hour since then. Downdetector's data shows that approximately 80% of users are struggling to access ChatGPT during this period.

Twitter Post

Here's how users responded

Extended disruptions

Accessibility issues extend beyond ChatGPT interface

In addition to the primary issue, around 14% of users are unable to reach the ChatGPT website, according to Downdetector. Furthermore, about 12% of users are experiencing problems with the app. These disruptions indicate that the technical issues extend beyond just the chatbot interface, and are affecting overall user accessibility.