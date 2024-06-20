In brief Simplifying... In brief HBO's upcoming series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," set to release in 2025, will take us back to the time when Targaryens ruled the Iron Throne, featuring the adventures of Ser Duncan and his squire, Egg.

The star-studded cast includes Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, and Finn Bennett, with the series promising to delve into the lives of the common folk affected by the nobles' power games.

The narrative, penned by Martin and Ira Parker, will adapt the first novella and follow up with "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' starts filming

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Cast, plot, release date

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 20, 202412:30 am

What's the story Five years after the conclusion of the popular series Game of Thrones, HBO has commenced filming for its prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, in Belfast, Ireland. The new series is an adaptation of George RR Martin's novella The Hedge Knight. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the release of House of the Dragons Season 2—another extension to the original series. Here's everything about Seven Kingdoms.

Release date

'Seven Kingdoms' set for a 2025 release

HBO has not yet announced an official release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms but anticipates a launch sometime in 2025. The series will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg. The narrative is set 100 years before Game of Thrones and a century after House of the Dragons, during an era when Targaryens ruled over the Iron Throne.

Cast announcement

Cast and characters of the series revealed

The cast for the upcoming series includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, and Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen. Other notable cast members are Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. HBO recently shared a first look at Claffey in character on Instagram which was well-received by fans.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this first-look picture here

Behind-the-Scenes

Production team and plot details: A look

Martin and Ira Parker are writing and executive producing the prequel, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw serving as executive producers. Sarah Adina Smith will direct three episodes of the first season while Owen Harris will helm the remaining three. The series will chronicle Ser Duncan and Egg's journey to a competition where they encounter several members of the Targaryen dynasty and other familiar characters from the original series.

Statement

The series will follow up with these adaptations

After adapting the first novella, the series will follow up with adaptations of The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight. Ryan Condal, co-creator of House of the Dragon and one of the spinoff's executive producers, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly, "Dunk and Egg is about the small folk who suffer at the hands of the game of thrones as it's played by the nobles."