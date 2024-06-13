Director Yann Demange leaves Marvel's Blade

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:43 am Jun 13, 202411:43 am

What's the story Yann Demange, the director previously attached to Marvel Studios's reboot of Blade, has officially left the project, as confirmed by Deadline. Despite his departure, Mahershala Ali, who was announced as the film's star at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019 alongside Demange and Marvel chief Kevin Feige, remains committed to the role. The exit is reported to be amicable but could potentially cause further delays in production.

Production timeline

Potential delays and future plans for 'Blade' reboot

The Blade reboot was initially slated for production in fall 2022, but has faced setbacks due to the departure of director Bassam Tariq and last year's writers' strike. Despite these challenges, Marvel veteran Eric Pearson is currently writing the script. The film is now scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025, as part of Marvel Studios's recalibrated focus on releasing two films per year.

Character history

Blade's legacy and upcoming debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The character Blade, also known as Eric Brooks, made his first appearance in The Tomb of Dracula #10 in 1973. Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade is a half-vampire or "daywalker," possessing vampire strengths without their typical vulnerabilities. The franchise began with Wesley Snipes playing the titular role in 1998's Blade and expanded into television with Blade: The Series on Spike TV in 2006. Ali's portrayal of Blade has yet to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Director's journey

Demange's career and future endeavors post 'Blade'

Demange, recognized for his work on HBO's Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and films like White Boy Rick and '71, has not announced any new projects following his departure from Blade. His exit was first reported by The Wrap. Despite the directorial change, Marvel Studios remains committed to bringing the reboot of Blade to its audience soon.