Jani Chacko Uthup passed away due to cardiac arrest

Who was Usha Uthup's husband Jani, who died at 78

What's the story Jani Chacko Uthup, the second husband of legendary Indian singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Usha Uthup, reportedly died on Monday. The 78-year-old was at home watching television when he experienced discomfort and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite swift medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival due to a massive cardiac arrest in Kolkata. As he leaves a void for his family, we reflect on his career and family life.

Personal journey

Uthup's love story and family life

Uthup first encountered her husband Jani during a performance at a popular nightclub in Calcutta, where she was singing A Taste of Honey by The Beatles. At the time, Uthup was still establishing herself in the music industry. The couple later became parents to two children, a daughter named Anjali and a son named Sunny. Uthup's first husband, Ramu, was also present at the club on the night she met Jani.

Career highlights

Jani's professional life and connection with Uthup

Jani was professionally associated with the renowned tea company J Thomas & Company, making his connection with the tea plantation sector well-known. In her biography, The Queen of Indian Pop, Uthup revealed that she met Jani while her former husband Ramu accompanied her to gigs in Calcutta. She expressed relief when Ramu and Jani struck up a conversation, providing Ramu with company in Calcutta.

Romance

The beginning of something new!

Uthup further revealed that the following day, both men went out for dinner. Although Ramu didn't accompany her to the event that night, Jani did. He escorted her back to her hotel, where Ramu was waiting. Upon entering the room, her ex-husband informed her that Jani had confessed his love for Uthup to him. When questioned, Uthup acknowledged sharing the same feelings. Uthup and Ramu had been married for five years.

Musical legacy

Uthup's musical journey and popular tracks

Uthup's musical career began when she was just nine years old. She first gained popularity singing in a small nightclub in Chennai in 1969 before performing at nightclubs such as Trincas in Calcutta where she met Jani. Some of her most popular tracks include Shaan Se, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, One Two Cha Cha, Hari Om Hari, Doston Se Pyar Kiya, Ramba, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, and Naaka Bandi. Jani's last rites will reportedly be held later on Tuesday.