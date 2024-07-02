In brief Simplifying... In brief Influencer Birdy kept mum about the secret relationship between Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, despite overhearing their intimate conversations.

The couple, who started dating in 2014, tied the knot in 2017 and are now proud parents to two kids.

Sharma is set to star in the upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, while Kohli recently retired from T20I cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anushka Sharma responds to influencer's recollection of early relationship days

Influencer reveals how he kept Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's relationship private

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Jul 02, 202411:39 am

What's the story Early in their relationship, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma kept her romance with cricketer Virat Kohli private. Social media influencer Freddy Birdy recently shared a story from that time, recalling an interview with Sharma where she deflected questions about Kohli. Despite suspecting their relationship, Birdy chose to respect their privacy. Interestingly, Sharma—who now shares two children, Vamika and Akaay, with Kohli—has responded to this post.

Interview memories

Birdy's recollection of Sharma's early courting days with Kohli

Birdy reminisced about his interview with Sharma, describing her as "utterly gorgeous, completely unpretentious, funny, normal, and utterly relaxed" and "talkative in the nicest way." He also shared how his driver had asked him to find out if she was dating Kohli. Birdy revealed that he did ask Sharma about her relationship with Kohli, to which she responded by "pretending to know nothing about the question asked."

Social media buzz

'Freddy...': Sharma responded to the influencer's post

Further, Birdy recalled that he discovered the truth when he overheard Kohli flirting and making dinner plans with the actor on the phone. Despite this, he chose to keep her secret. When his driver asked him if she was indeed dating Kohli, he refused to confirm. Meanwhile, Sharma responded to Birdy's Instagram post with a comment that read, "Freddy... (hearts and hug emojis)."

Relationship timeline

Sharma and Kohli's journey: From secret dating to parenthood

Sharma and Kohli, who started secretly dating in 2014, got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple is now parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Recently, after announcing his retirement from T20I cricket following the Indian team's historic win in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, Kohli expressed his gratitude to Sharma. Meanwhile, Sharma is set to appear next in the film Chakda 'Xpress.