'One turn away': Director Ahmed Khan supports Tiger Shroff

By Isha Sharma 11:44 am Jun 23, 202411:44 am

What's the story Despite a series of box office failures, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has found a staunch supporter in filmmaker Ahmed Khan. Despite recent flops including Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khan remains optimistic about Shroff's future. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he defended Shroff against criticism and praised his dedication and professionalism. He directed Shroff in Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2.

Star qualities

Khan highlights Shroff's potential for stardom

Khan highlighted Shroff's attributes that make him a potential superstar, stating, "Ek actor ko kya chahiye? Does he have a body? Yes. Looks? Yes. Can he dance? Yes. Can he do action? Yes. Acting?" "Usko kaunsi Ardh Satya karni hai, ya Garam Masala jaisi art film karni hai. (He doesn't need to do art films like Ardh Satya (1983) and Garam Masala (1972)."

Commercial films

'There's no reason to panic'

The director further explained, "He does commercial films. This is what is called learning. Every hero has gone through this journey, and everyone learns this way. He will bounce back next year, because this is a phase every actor goes through, there's no reason to panic." "Tiger Shroff is just one turn away," Shroff's last, BMCM, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was an unexpected setback for the entire team.

Pandemic impact

Khan expresses disappointment over 'Baaghi 3' performance

Further in the interview, reflecting on their collaboration in Baaghi 3, which had the biggest opening of 2020 before the pandemic crushed it, Khan expressed his disappointment over the film's performance. Despite these challenges, the film managed to earn ₹90 crore in six days. Khan shared his feelings saying, "But I was hurt and depressed for the first time. Tiger was broken, because we had worked extremely hard."

Upcoming role

Shroff to make special appearance in 'Singham Again'

Looking ahead, Shroff is set to make a special appearance in Singham Again, the third installment of the Ajay Devgn-led cop action series. The film is gearing up for a Diwali release, offering Shroff another opportunity to bounce back and regain his superstar status. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Rohit Shetty has helmed it.