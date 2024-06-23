Box office: 'Munjya' haunts competition; crosses ₹75cr mark with ease
The horror-comedy flick Munjya, under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, has been haunting the box office with its charm since its June 7 debut. Saturday witnessed a monstrous surge in its earnings, smashing through to ₹5.50cr from the previous day's ₹3cr. This stellar performance has propelled Munjya's total box office haul to an impressive ₹76.45cr. Looks like Munjya is casting quite the spell on moviegoers!
Consistent high earnings for 'Munjya' since release
Munjya has consistently performed well at the box office since its release on June 7. The film's daily earnings started strong with ₹4cr on the first day, peaking at ₹8cr on the third day. The total collection for the first week was ₹35.3cr, while the second week added another ₹32.65cr to its impressive tally. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the film recorded an overall 27.09% Hindi occupancy.
'Munjya' is giving stiff competition to 'Chandu Champion'
Munjya is proving to be a formidable force at the box office, taking on competitors with gusto. Despite facing tough competition, especially from Chandu Champion released on June 14, which has already crossed ₹40 cr in India, Munjya continues to hold its ground. With its strong performance and despite not boasting a big star cast, Munjya is clearly making its mark in the horror-comedy genre.
Know more about the cast, plot of 'Munjya'
Munjya stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. The film is part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).