The horror-comedy film 'Munjya' is making waves at the box office, crossing the ₹75cr mark with ease despite stiff competition from 'Chandu Champion'.

The film, starring Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, tells the story of a mythical creature named Munjya causing chaos in Maharashtra.

Despite not having a big star cast, 'Munjya' is proving its mettle in the horror-comedy genre, becoming a part of Maddock Films's successful horror comedy universe.

'Munjya's box office collection skyrockets on Day 16

Box office: 'Munjya' haunts competition; crosses ₹75cr mark with ease

By Tanvi Gupta 11:24 am Jun 23, 202411:24 am

What's the story The horror-comedy flick Munjya, under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, has been haunting the box office with its charm since its June 7 debut. Saturday witnessed a monstrous surge in its earnings, smashing through to ₹5.50cr from the previous day's ₹3cr. This stellar performance has propelled Munjya's total box office haul to an impressive ₹76.45cr. Looks like Munjya is casting quite the spell on moviegoers!

Steady performance

Consistent high earnings for 'Munjya' since release

Munjya has consistently performed well at the box office since its release on June 7. The film's daily earnings started strong with ₹4cr on the first day, peaking at ₹8cr on the third day. The total collection for the first week was ₹35.3cr, while the second week added another ₹32.65cr to its impressive tally. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the film recorded an overall 27.09% Hindi occupancy.

Competition

'Munjya' is giving stiff competition to 'Chandu Champion'

Munjya is proving to be a formidable force at the box office, taking on competitors with gusto. Despite facing tough competition, especially from Chandu Champion released on June 14, which has already crossed ₹40 cr ﻿in India, Munjya continues to hold its ground. With its strong performance and despite not boasting a big star cast, Munjya is clearly making its mark in the horror-comedy genre.

Story, cast

Know more about the cast, plot of 'Munjya'

Munjya stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. The film is part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).